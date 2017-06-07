Getty Image

Kobe Bryant thinks the basketball world misses Barack Obama more than anyone really knows. The retired Los Angeles Lakers icon – who must have taken a break from ripping Jalen Rose about giving up 81 points to him – says president Obama helped many NBA stars find their political voice while he was in office.

Bryant spoke at length about his political transformation to Politico and explained how meeting with Obama in the White House changed the way he thought about politics.

He specifically pointed out a time when he met with staffers for the Obama White House during a trip to Washington with Team USA in 2012.