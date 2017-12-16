Kristaps Porzingis Will Miss Carmelo Anthony’s Return To New York Due To A Sore Knee

The matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New York Knicks is the centerpiece of the NBA’s schedule on Saturday evening, as it will mark the first time Carmelo Anthony returned to the Big Apple after getting traded. Unfortunately, the guy who replaced Anthony as the Knicks’ biggest star will not be part of the proceedings.

New York’s PR account announced that Kristaps Porzingis is officially out on Saturday night due to soreness in his left knee.

It’s an unlucky turn of events for the Knicks, as Porzingis is their best player and would have absolutely made this game a little more fun. However, it’s not a massive surprise that he will be sidelined after suffering the injury on Thursday night.

