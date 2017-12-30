Kristaps Porzingis Thinks He’s Too Tall To Get More Foul Calls

#NBA Jumpstart #New York Knicks
12.29.17 1 hour ago

A famous muppet once lamented that “it’s not easy being green.” According to Knicks superstar Kristaps Porzingis, it’s not easy being the target for opposing NBA defenses either.

Granted, NBA superstars have been complaining about not getting foul calls for so long that it feels like it’s a part of their DNA. So when an NBA superstar complains about the foul calls he’s either getting or not getting, one shrugs it off as the typical politicking of an up-and-comer.

So when the Knicks superstar complained Thursday about the foul calls he’s not getting, it’s rather easy to ignore. However, the third-year player brought a new variation of the “I’m not getting enough foul calls,” citing that maybe referees don’t call enough fouls because he’s too tall.

