Kyle Kuzma Stuck Up For Luke Walton In The Face Of LaVar Ball’s Criticism

#LA Lakers
01.08.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

In his latest and most audacious effort yet to undermine Lakers coach Luke Walton, LaVar Ball used an interview with ESPN over the weekend to levy an inflammatory claim that Walton had lost control of the locker room.

This sparked a lot of naval-gazing among the basketball media regarding the responsibilities involved in covering such a controversial and outspoken figure like Ball. A more incensed response came from Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, who blasted ESPN for allowing Ball a platform to push his personal agenda.

It obviously puts both Lonzo and Walton in an impossible position, and to their credit, each is dealing with it in their own way, Lonzo by being as diplomatic as humanly possible, and Walton by adding some much-needed levity to the situation. But now it appears at least one young Laker star, Kyle Kuzma, is coming to Walton’s defense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSkyle kuzmaLA LAKERSlavar ballLonzo BallLUKE WALTON

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP