Getty Image

In his latest and most audacious effort yet to undermine Lakers coach Luke Walton, LaVar Ball used an interview with ESPN over the weekend to levy an inflammatory claim that Walton had lost control of the locker room.

This sparked a lot of naval-gazing among the basketball media regarding the responsibilities involved in covering such a controversial and outspoken figure like Ball. A more incensed response came from Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, who blasted ESPN for allowing Ball a platform to push his personal agenda.

It obviously puts both Lonzo and Walton in an impossible position, and to their credit, each is dealing with it in their own way, Lonzo by being as diplomatic as humanly possible, and Walton by adding some much-needed levity to the situation. But now it appears at least one young Laker star, Kyle Kuzma, is coming to Walton’s defense.