Watch Kyle Lowry Sink The Pelicans With This Wet Jumper In Overtime

Kyle Lowry was snubbed when it came to starting the 2017 NBA All-Star Game but, fortunately, he was selected by the coaches to represent the Eastern Conference. On Tuesday night, Lowry was the best player on the floor in a game between the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans and, for good measure, the talented point guard made the biggest play of the evening.

With 29 seconds remaining in overtime, Pelicans star Anthony Davis knotted the score at 106-106 with a bucket on the other end of the floor, setting up Lowry for heroics. The 30-year-old isolated against New Orleans forward Solomon Hill on the left side of the floor, and while it wasn’t the prettiest set-up for Lowry in terms of creating additional space, he rose up and converted a contested jumper as the shot clock expired.

The Pelicans were left with enough time to have an opportunity to win the game, but that attempt went begging and Lowry was rightly crowned as the hero of the evening. All told, Toronto’s lead guard finished the night with 33 points (on 11-for-21 shooting with 6-for-14 from three-point range) and 10 assists, and the Raptors needed every bit of his contribution. This performance also marked the first time in his career that Lowry went for at least 30 points on three straight occasions, lending further credence to just how well he is playing right now.

Toronto’s recent struggles are well-documented and this victory snapped a skid in which the team lost six of seven games. Perhaps this Lowry game-winner will prove to be a pivot point for the Raptors but, at the very least, it further cements his place near the top of the heap among NBA point guards.