Getty Image

The Raptors dropped their second straight game to a below-.500 team on Sunday night against the Pistons as the Raptors collapsed in the fourth quarter to let the Pistons rally back from a 16-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to win 102-101.

This was the third time in the last six games that the Raptors have blown a lead going into the fourth quarter, and after a 4-6 stretch, Toronto has slid to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference, six games behind the Cavs and only a half-game up on the Hawks in fifth. The Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry is among those that have been the most frustrated by the recent skid, and those frustrations came out in his post-game comments.

Kyle Lowry: "Something gotta give, something gotta change" What? "I have an idea but I’mma keep my mouth shut, keep it professional" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 13, 2017

It’s clear that Lowry is speaking of someone in particular, and in trying to read the tea leaves of “I have an idea, but I’mma keep my mouth shut and be professional,” it seems that he’s insinuating coach Dwayne Casey is the thing that needs changing. Lowry appears out of ideas for what the Raptors can do aside from simply playing harder.