Getty Image

Kyle Lowry was a decent-to-pretty good point guard for the first six years of his NBA career. Then, in 2012, the former Grizzlies and Rockets guard joined the Toronto Raptors. After a solid first year north of the border, Lowry turned into one of the better point guards in the NBA, making the All-Star game three times and earning a spot on the third-team All-NBA squad in 2016.

But after five years with the Raptors, the 31-year-old Lowry seems to be ready to leave for greener pastures. Bruce Arthur of The Toronto Star reports that it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Lowry returns to the team, as he reportedly doesn’t want to return unless he’s given a max contract.