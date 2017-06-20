Kyle Lowry Passionately Rebuked A Report Claiming He Has ‘No Interest’ In Returning To Toronto

Kyle Lowry was a decent-to-pretty good point guard for the first six years of his NBA career. Then, in 2012, the former Grizzlies and Rockets guard joined the Toronto Raptors. After a solid first year north of the border, Lowry turned into one of the better point guards in the NBA, making the All-Star game three times and earning a spot on the third-team All-NBA squad in 2016.

But after five years with the Raptors, the 31-year-old Lowry seems to be ready to leave for greener pastures. Bruce Arthur of The Toronto Star reports that it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Lowry returns to the team, as he reportedly doesn’t want to return unless he’s given a max contract.

Even if the organization did manage to make a deal for a big-time player, Kyle Lowry is a free agent, and multiple league sources say the all-star point guard has been grumbling about dissatisfaction with the Raptors for months. As of mid-May other teams were being told Lowry had “zero interest” in returning to Toronto, even if the Raptors offered a maximum five-year deal. Which since the club had no intention of offering a five-year deal probably made Lowry’s declaration easier to make.

