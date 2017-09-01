Kyrie Irving Cites Boston’s Team-First Atmosphere As A Reason He’s Excited To Join The Celtics

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
09.01.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and on Friday morning, the team introduced its new starting point guard to the media in Beantown alongside its other major addition this offseason, Gordon Hayward. Irving has been quiet about his decision to request a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but at one point during his presser, he gave a glimpse into why he may have wanted to leave the team.

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean Cleveland was a terrible place — this seems like it’s Irving praising the environment with Boston more than it’s taking a shot at the Cavaliers’ organization. He made it a point to stress this during a follow up question on the subject, saying that while he believes Boston is a better situation in terms of reaching his potential as an athlete, he viewed Cleveland as an important place where he built his foundation as a player.

