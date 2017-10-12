Getty Image

Kyrie Irving had as interesting a summer as any NBA player, which is quite a feat in one of the wildest offseasons in recent memory. The All-Star point guard requested a trade from the Cavaliers, choosing to move on from a franchise that was close to a lock for the Finals each year in order to prove himself as a star beyond being LeBron James’ sidekick.

Irving was granted a trade by the Cavs, who shipped him off to Boston in an incredibly intriguing trade considering the Celtics are their top rival in the Eastern Conference. Irving seems very happy with the move, praising his new organization and city, while also sending some parting shots at Cleveland, either intentionally or accidentally.

Most recently, Irving told reporters that he was thrilled to be in a “real, live sports city” like Boston, which certainly didn’t play well in Cleveland. Cavs fans won’t have to wait long before they get to let Irving know how they feel about his comments and his departure in general, as the Celtics open the season in Cleveland on Tuesday.