Kyrie Irving Insists His Return To Cleveland Won’t Feel Different And Is ‘Just Hoops’

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
10.12.17 20 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving had as interesting a summer as any NBA player, which is quite a feat in one of the wildest offseasons in recent memory. The All-Star point guard requested a trade from the Cavaliers, choosing to move on from a franchise that was close to a lock for the Finals each year in order to prove himself as a star beyond being LeBron James’ sidekick.

Irving was granted a trade by the Cavs, who shipped him off to Boston in an incredibly intriguing trade considering the Celtics are their top rival in the Eastern Conference. Irving seems very happy with the move, praising his new organization and city, while also sending some parting shots at Cleveland, either intentionally or accidentally.

Most recently, Irving told reporters that he was thrilled to be in a “real, live sports city” like Boston, which certainly didn’t play well in Cleveland. Cavs fans won’t have to wait long before they get to let Irving know how they feel about his comments and his departure in general, as the Celtics open the season in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVING

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 day ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP