As we move away from the initial surprise of Kyrie Irving’s request to be traded out of Cleveland, we’ve learned more about just what made the 25-year-old want to get away from LeBron James so badly.

ESPN has a three-byline story with two contributors that’s full of details about the deteriorating state of Irving and the Cavaliers. There’s a lot to take in, starting with the decision not to keep general manager David Griffin and the pursuit of trades for Jimmy Butler and Paul George.

One reason for Irving’s frustration was that he was kept in the dark about these deals, and also there was talk about Irving himself getting traded. But what’s interesting is that at one point the Cavaliers thought a deal for George was done before they got a text message from the Pacers saying they were out.