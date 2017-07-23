Cavaliers Players Don’t Understand Why Kyrie Irving Wants To Break Up A ‘Pretty F–king Good’ Team

#Paul George
07.23.17 44 mins ago

As we move away from the initial surprise of Kyrie Irving’s request to be traded out of Cleveland, we’ve learned more about just what made the 25-year-old want to get away from LeBron James so badly.

ESPN has a three-byline story with two contributors that’s full of details about the deteriorating state of Irving and the Cavaliers. There’s a lot to take in, starting with the decision not to keep general manager David Griffin and the pursuit of trades for Jimmy Butler and Paul George.

One reason for Irving’s frustration was that he was kept in the dark about these deals, and also there was talk about Irving himself getting traded. But what’s interesting is that at one point the Cavaliers thought a deal for George was done before they got a text message from the Pacers saying they were out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George
TAGSKYRIE IRVINGPAUL GEORGE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 5 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 6 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 6 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP