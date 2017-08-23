A Number Of Kyrie Irving’s Cavs Teammates Hoped He Wouldn’t Get Traded

Getty Image

In the immediate aftermath of the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, all sorts of rumors and accusations have come to the surface regarding both players. For instance, Chris Broussard, citing anonymous sources, tried to claim on Wednesday that Thomas wasn’t as well liked among his teammates as you might have thought.

On the other end of the trade, despite previous rumors that Irving had given his teammates the silent treatment during the playoffs this spring, a new report now claims that many in the Cavs locker room were holding out hope that he might hash things out with LeBron and stay in Cleveland after all, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports there were some on the Cavs wishing for one more run with the same crew.