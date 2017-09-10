Kyrie Irving Honored His Dad By Giving Him His First Celtics Jersey

Getty Image

The weeks-long media spectacle that was the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade has mercifully come to an end, and with both parties now officially joined with their respective teams, the basketball-watching world just has to sit back and wait to see how this will all play out once the NBA season gets underway at the end of next month.

Irving did his introductory press conference with the Celtics last week (alongside new teammate Gordon Hayward), with a film crew capturing some candid shots of him behind the scenes touring his new organization. But that crew somehow missed what was clearly the most touching moment of the whole event.

On Sunday, Irving retweeted a video from the team Twitter account that showed him giving his dad Drederick his first Celtics jersey.