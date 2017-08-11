Kyrie Irving Broke His Silence With An Instagram Post About A Shoe He Developed With Kobe Bryant

Kyrie Irving hasn’t said much publicly since he asked for a trade out of Cleveland. While LeBron James is tweeting and sending pointed workout videos on Instagram, Irving quietly fulfilled his Nike obligations with a tour overseas and sent out some loving Instagram stories but never addressed the trade.

He’s still not talking about wanting away from LeBron and the Cavs, but on Friday he took to Instagram to talk about a special colaboration he’s doing with Kobe Bryant on a pair of Nikes.

