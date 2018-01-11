Kyrie Irving Says He Has A ‘Brother-Brother Relationship’ With Rookie Jayson Tatum

01.11.18 2 hours ago

The Boston Celtics have exceeded any rational expectation in the wake of the Gordon Hayward injury and there is plenty of credit to spread around on what is an intriguing roster. Al Horford has been tremendous in the middle, Brad Stevens is an elite coach and the development of Jaylen Brown has been fun to watch. Beyond that, though, the pairing of veteran star Kyrie Irving and rookie sensation Jayson Tatum has been quite interesting (both in the present and for the future) and Ken Berger of Bleacher Report dug into what is a budding relationship.

Irving indicated that his “brother-brother relationship” with the No. 3 overall pick began even before he arrived from Cleveland.

“It was already developing into a brother-brother relationship, and then I ended up getting traded hereAnd from that point, it just continued to develop. I give him his space, and he gives me mine. But whenever he needs an ear to lend or that extra push, I’m there. I told him from Day 1, ‘No matter what’s going on out here, you can always look to me to exude that confidence in you.'”

