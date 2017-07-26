This might surprise you, but a columnist covering LeBron James‘ former team isn’t a huge fan of the superstar now that he’s playing elsewhere. Miami Sun-Sentinel columnist Dave Hyde thinks Kyrie Irving’s sudden trade request out of Cleveland has everything to do with the way that James dominates the teams he’s on.
Here’s a story Hyde reported that supposedly sparked LeBron’s eventual exit from Miami.
One of the greatest players to ever live is demanding? Shocking.
where is realtalk… to let us know how shitty Lebron is?
L.James wanting to alter team flights, take his friends and family with them and wanting Spoelstra fired – those stories were coming out when he was in Miami. He was throwing fits since day one when Riley wouldn’t take #23 out of retirement for him to wear.