Getty Image

The point guard position has become the deepest in the NBA. This has been the case for a few years, but in 2017 it’s been particularly noticeable with some stars taking on point guard responsibilities full time (like James Harden) and others taking big steps forward (like John Wall and Isaiah Thomas).

The debate about who the best point guard in the NBA is really depends on what you value the most. If it’s pure shooting, you’ll say Steph Curry. If you’re a fan of raw production, then Russell Westbrook. If you want production combined with efficiency, James Harden is your guy. If vision and passing is your main criteria, you’re probably going to go with Chris Paul. If you prefer clutch scoring, likely Isaiah Thomas. And if you’re looking for the guy with the tightest handles, it’s Kyrie Irving.

There are a lot of very good ball-handlers in the league, but with all respect to the dribbling skills of Curry, Harden, John Wall, Chris Paul and others, no one is quite on the level of Irving. His handles will spin other elite point guards into the ground and he has a variety to his dribbling that no one else in the league possesses. While there amy be debate about the best point guard, there are few that will argue against Irving as the best ball-handler, including his peers.

In a story about how Irving developed and continues to work on his dribbling skills, Marc Spears of The Undefeated spoke with a number of star NBA players who gushed about Irving’s ability off the bounce.