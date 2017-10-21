Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Regret Telling That Sixers Fan To ‘Suck His D*ck’

Getty Image

The Celtics notched their first win of the season on Friday night to avoid an 0-3 start to the season with a 102-92 win over the Sixers. Boston dug deep into its bench to find players to take rotation minutes as they continue to deal with the loss of Gordon Hayward and most recently Marcus Smart.

Kyrie Irving led the way for the Celtics with 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the win, giving him his first win in a Boston uniform. With Hayward down, Irving is the lone marquee star on the Celtics and that was, reportedly, one of the things he wanted a chance to be when he requested a trade from Cleveland.

As one would expect, Irving gets to hear plenty of LeBron James related jeers and taunts from opposing crowds (not just Cleveland’s) and he’s apparently already tired of it. The Celtics’ point guard got one of those from a Sixers fan who yelled “Kyrie, where’s LeBron?” as the team entered the tunnel and responded with a quick “suck my d*ck.”