The Kyrie Irving trade saga has come to an end and has stunned the NBA world. According to Jeff Goodman of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Irving to the Boston Celtics. In exchange, Cleveland will receive a package that includes draft picks and players. The most notable name that the Cavaliers will receive in this deal is Isaiah Thomas, but the biggest piece moving forward could be the unprotected Brooklyn 2018 pick.
The Cavaliers Have Traded Kyrie Irving To The Boston Celtics
Damn, Kyrie must hate conference championships
they’ll never win…too much Dook
Cleveland’s leverage in a trade would only go down after the season starts, Boston jumped the gun. Its not horrible on Boston’s side though – Kyrie is the best player in the trade, has Finals experience, is locked up for the next two years opposed to Thomas’ one and is younger. But the Celts probably could have saved themselves that draft pick if they waited.