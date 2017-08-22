The Cavaliers Have Traded Kyrie Irving To The Boston Celtics

08.22.17

Getty Image

The Kyrie Irving trade saga has come to an end and has stunned the NBA world. According to Jeff Goodman of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Irving to the Boston Celtics. In exchange, Cleveland will receive a package that includes draft picks and players. The most notable name that the Cavaliers will receive in this deal is Isaiah Thomas, but the biggest piece moving forward could be the unprotected Brooklyn 2018 pick.

