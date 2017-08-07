Getty Image

David Griffin’s tenure as the Cavaliers’ general manager came to an unceremonious end this summer when Dan Gilbert decided not to offer him a new contract and the two parties “mutually parted ways.” It was a curious decision and even more curious timing for a number of reasons.

First, the Cavs had blocked Griffin from talking to Orlando about its opening for a new president of basketball operations earlier in the summer, which in hindsight seems quite petty. Second, and more importantly to Cavs fans, was Cleveland was entering a crucial offseason and was rumored to be involved in a number of trade discussions led by Griffin for names like Paul George and Jimmy Butler that suddenly had to be continued by someone else.

Neither George nor Butler ended up in Cleveland and Cavs’ new GM Koby Altman is in the unenviable position of trying to hold together the ship after the stunning trade request from Kyrie Irving. There are mixed reports about when Irving’s trade request came down, but with some reported as far back as the NBA Draft, it’s possible Griffin was at least aware of the situation before his departure.

Even if not, few know the inner workings of the Cavaliers and that locker room dynamic like Griffin, so when he appeared on ESPN’s The Jump on Monday afternoon, he was able to offer a very interesting perspective on the Irving situation.