Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Is The Latest To Compare Lonzo Ball To Magic Johnson

08.21.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball enters his rookie season with more hype than we’ve seen for a rookie in some time. Much of the Ball hype is self-created thanks to his father, LaVar, constantly telling everyone how Lonzo will be one of the all-time greats and the fact that he was selected by the Lakers, where every top pick comes in with a brighter spotlight.

However, as we near training camp, Ball is beginning to receive incredibly high praise from those in and around the Lakers organization. Laker legend and current Lakers TV analyst James Worthy was the first to heap praise on young Lonzo by comparing him to the best point guard in Lakers history and one of the best players of all-time, Magic Johnson.

Worthy isn’t alone in bringing that comparison into play, though. On Friday, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss went on the Petros and Money Show and AM 570 LA Radio and made her own comparison between Ball and Magic (via Lakers Nation).

