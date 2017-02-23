Getty Image

Nick Young is in his 10th year in the league and at 31 years old he’s an elder on the Lakers roster (tied with Luol Deng and just behind Marcelo Huertas and Jose Calderon in age). The man who goes by “Swaggy P” is one of the most tenured veterans on the Lakers young roster and he’s finding comfort in that new role.

Young is averaging 13.8 points (with a 44/41/85 shooting split), 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, all of which are above his career averages. He’s doing so as a full-time starter for the first time ever and has been equally efficient as productive, averaging a career low 0.6 turnovers per game and a career high 57.6 percent effective field goal percentage (his previous best was 51.1 percent).

Despite his veteran status, Young still plays the game with a youthful exuberance rare to see from a 22-year-old, much less a 31-year-old. This has been a point of frustration for much of Young’s career, but in the 2016-17 season, something has clicked for the journeyman shooting guard as he’s found himself very comfortable in his fourth season with the Lakers.

After participating in the Three-Point Shootout over All-Star Weekend, Young sat down with UPROXX Sports at the Dew Courtside HQ for a conversation about having fun on the court, getting buckets, Tracy McGrady, what he thinks is the defining Swaggy P moment and becoming an internet meme.