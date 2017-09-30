LaMelo Ball Posterized Some Poor Kid And Then Stared Him Down

09.29.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

LaMelo Ball is the youngest Big Baller, but some of his basketball “highlight” reels have already created their fair share of publicity in the hoops world for all the wrong reasons. At this point, LaMelo is best known for taking pull-up jumpers from half-court, cherry-picking his way to 92 points, and ball-hogging in a way that puts other ball hoggers to shame.

It’s not all bad. LaMelo Ball is only 16 years old, and he has his own signature shoe on the way. He also appeared on an episode of WWE Raw this summer, and he’s already committed his college hoops career to UCLA. Despite the theatrics, I can respect his hustle.

Ball’s latest viral highlight might be his best one yet. As you can see in the footage below, Ball is the recipient of a nice outlet pass resulting in a truly disrespectful poster dunk and stare-down.

Around The Web

TAGSbig baller brandlamelo balllavar ballLonzo Ball

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 10 hours ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP