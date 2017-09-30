LaMelo Ball Posterized Some Poor Kid And Then Stared Him Down

Getty Image

LaMelo Ball is the youngest Big Baller, but some of his basketball “highlight” reels have already created their fair share of publicity in the hoops world for all the wrong reasons. At this point, LaMelo is best known for taking pull-up jumpers from half-court, cherry-picking his way to 92 points, and ball-hogging in a way that puts other ball hoggers to shame.

It’s not all bad. LaMelo Ball is only 16 years old, and he has his own signature shoe on the way. He also appeared on an episode of WWE Raw this summer, and he’s already committed his college hoops career to UCLA. Despite the theatrics, I can respect his hustle.

Ball’s latest viral highlight might be his best one yet. As you can see in the footage below, Ball is the recipient of a nice outlet pass resulting in a truly disrespectful poster dunk and stare-down.