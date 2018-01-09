Getty Image

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball touched down in Lithuania last week to great fanfare as they prepared to begin their professional basketball career for BC Vytautas.

On Tuesday, all the talk and anticipation and crazy statements from LaVar Ball finally gave way to actual basketball being played by the youngest Ball boys as Vytautas took on BC Zalgiris at home. In warmups, it appeared to be a very different vibe than the Ball brothers are probably accustomed to going through in pregame, but the atmosphere was raucous as people packed the small gym for their debut.