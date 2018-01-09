Here Are All The Highlights From LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball’s Lithuanian Debut

01.09.18 51 mins ago

Getty Image

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball touched down in Lithuania last week to great fanfare as they prepared to begin their professional basketball career for BC Vytautas.

On Tuesday, all the talk and anticipation and crazy statements from LaVar Ball finally gave way to actual basketball being played by the youngest Ball boys as Vytautas took on BC Zalgiris at home. In warmups, it appeared to be a very different vibe than the Ball brothers are probably accustomed to going through in pregame, but the atmosphere was raucous as people packed the small gym for their debut.

Around The Web

TAGSEuropean Basketballlamelo ballliangelo ball

How Music Connects Us

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 4 hours ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP