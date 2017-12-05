Lance Stephenson Busted Out A Few ‘Born Ready’ Moves To Make Frank Ntilikina Look Silly

#NBA Jumpstart #New York Knicks
12.04.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Lance Stephenson can be maddening in his inconsistency and, given off-court issues in the past, is not always beloved by everyone. In the same breath, the now 27-year-old Pacers swingman can be quite entertaining on the floor when he has it cooking and Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina found that out firsthand on Monday evening.

With the Pacers holding a (very) comfortable 25-point lead before halftime, Stephenson seemingly felt empowered to put on a show and he went deep into his bag of tricks to put Ntilikina on skates in a hurry.

It could to be over when Stephenson through a rather pedestrian behind-the-back pass but, once he got the ball back, “Born Ready” decided to empty the cupboard and, well, Ntilikina had very little chance at resistance.

In some ways, Stephenson’s current role is perfect, as he is receiving just 21 minutes of playing time per game (scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds per night) and operating in relative obscurity with a middling Pacers team. Still, there are nights when he is truly electric and, as fans of teams like the Hornets, Pelicans, Clippers and Grizzlies are keenly aware, he is just better at the game of basketball when operating within the borders of Indiana.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#New York Knicks
TAGSfrank ntilikinaINDIANA PACERSLANCE STEPHENSONNBA JumpstartNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP