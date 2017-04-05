Decoding The NBA's Tattoos

Lance Stephenson Pointed Out The Raptors Hypocrisy Over His Late Game Layup

Contributing Writer
04.05.17

Getty Image

Lance Stephenson is officially back in Indiana as a member of the Pacers and it took him just one game to be as Lance Stephenson-y as ever. Born Ready tossed a lay up in with seconds to go in the Pacers 108-90 win over the Raptors on Tuesday night, and all hell broke loose. DeMar Derozan called the move “disrespectful to the game,” while P.J. Tucker called the late shot “classless” and “tasteless.”

There was a confrontation on the floor and Lance eventually told reporters “I didn’t mean no harm.”

It probably all could have ended there, but Lance took to Instagram today to point out a little bit of hypocrisy in the Raptors stance on the matter. Lance posted the above video of Norman Powell throwing down a windmill dunk with just seconds to go in a Raptors win over the Sixers late last season.

