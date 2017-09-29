Getty Image

When you think of basketball sneakers that were iconic because of a super unique feature they possessed, odds are your mind will go to Latrell Sprewell‘s famous spinner sneakers right away. The kicks — officially named the DaDa Supreme Spinners — literally had a tiny tire with rims that spun in the side of them. They were absurd, but that didn’t make them any less awesome.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a pair nowadays, as they have been off the shelves for sometime. But earlier this week, Sprewell took to Twitter and asked followers if they’d want to see the Supreme Spinners back on the market.

These might make a return soon. pic.twitter.com/LJZ6VAP8Na — Latrell Sprewell (@_Spree15) September 29, 2017

Either the response was overwhelming or this was all part of a plan that Sprewell had cooked up, as the former four-time All-Star announced that the kicks will return sometime next year.