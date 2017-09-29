Latrell Sprewell Revealed That His Famous Spinner Sneakers Will Return In 2018

09.29.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When you think of basketball sneakers that were iconic because of a super unique feature they possessed, odds are your mind will go to Latrell Sprewell‘s famous spinner sneakers right away. The kicks — officially named the DaDa Supreme Spinners — literally had a tiny tire with rims that spun in the side of them. They were absurd, but that didn’t make them any less awesome.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a pair nowadays, as they have been off the shelves for sometime. But earlier this week, Sprewell took to Twitter and asked followers if they’d want to see the Supreme Spinners back on the market.

Either the response was overwhelming or this was all part of a plan that Sprewell had cooked up, as the former four-time All-Star announced that the kicks will return sometime next year.

Around The Web

TAGSDadaLATRELL SPREWELL

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP