LaVar Ball Played The Role Of Wrestling Heel To Perfection At The NBA Draft

#NBA Draft 2017
06.23.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball had a, well, ball at the NBA Draft Thursday night in Brooklyn. Lonzo Ball‘s father saw his plan work to perfection, as his son was taken second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers and his Big Baller Brand got to release a new Lakers colorway for Lonzo’s signature shoe.

But long before all that happened he was playing the crowd to perfection, soaking in the cheers and boos and later turning the Barclays Center crowd in his favor as the evening played out.

LaVar was all smiles when he first arrived to the Barclays Center floor, and he hoped his son would have a big night.

