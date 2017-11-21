"If you help, you shouldn't have to say anything," says LaVar Ball, father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball, adding, "Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son, and let's just stay in our lane" https://t.co/CzyFZ2YTO1 pic.twitter.com/1XiXEg6Pl4 — CNN (@CNN) November 21, 2017

It’s 2017. Now, President of the United States Donald Trump is feuding with LaVar Ball, the outspoken CEO of the Big Baller brand, and overall big mouth hype man for his NBA player son. In this week of Thanksgiving, we are through the looking glass, people, considering the purchase of $500 shoes.

First, some backstory: After LaVar Ball’s son LiAngelo was briefly detained in China after being caught shoplifting, the State Department got involved and brought the UCLA basketball player home. Donald Trump demanded thanks. Liangelo and the other UCLA players that made it home thanked him. LaVar Ball refused. Then Trump tweeted that since Ball didn’t pledge fealty, the US citizen should’ve been left in a Chinese jail.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

So, LaVar decided to hop on CNN and talk to Chris Cuomo in one of the most insane segments ever broadcast. Here’s a minute of the two men talking about the nuance of thanking.

This is an impressive level of nonsense pic.twitter.com/pAEamAi74d — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 21, 2017

Spoiler: neither man thanked the other at the end of the interview, which was concluded instead with shouting, slight confusion, and a bright smile: