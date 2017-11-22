Donald Trump Called LaVar Ball An ‘Ungrateful Fool’ In An Early-Morning Twitter Rant

#Donald Trump
11.22.17 52 mins ago 4 Comments

What once would have been dismissed as an “only in 2017” fever dream is now very real: Donald Trump and LaVar Ball are fighting, and the president is going out of his way to tweet about Ball before most of the country wakes up and starts their day.

Trump continued to tweet about Ball and his son LiAngelo on Wednesday, calling the Big Baller Brand patriarch an “ungrateful fool” in a series of tweets that continue the narrative of the most on-brand thing to have happened in this, the longest year on record.

Trump also called Ball a “poor man’s Don King, but without the hair” continuing an attack on Ball that started after UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball was arrested in China earlier this month. Trump made it clear he wants credit for helping get Ball and two other UCLA freshman — Cody Riley and Jalen Hill — out of trouble after a shoplifting incident overseas while the Bruins were overseas.

Now, Trump says it’s “Too bad!” that he helped Ball’s son out.

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumplavar ballliangelo ball

