Getty Image

LaVar Ball is no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to his views on women in the world of sports. His “stay in your lane” comments from prior to the NBA Draft directed at FS1’s Kristine Leahy drew criticism from many over the sexist tone of the remarks.

More recently, Ball has found himself in hot water over his treatment of a female referee at the adidas Uprising AAU tournament after she gave he and his son LaMelo Ball technicals in the first half. The referee was removed at halftime by the tournament staff after Ball threatened to pull his team off the floor following the assessment of the technicals.

Ball insisted his motives weren’t sexist and adidas noted there was a history between Ball and the ref that led them to the decision to remove her from the game, but then he offered a statement to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello in which he noted that he didn’t think a female referee could handle the men’s game, which would certainly seem to be a misogynistic remark.