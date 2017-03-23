Players To Watch In The NCAA Tournament

Ladies and gentlemen, I regret to inform you that LaVar Ball is at it again.

Basketball’s most vocal dad fired back at LeBron James on Wednesday after the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar told Ball to “keep my family out of your mouth.” James told Ball to stop talking about his young sons and their NBA potential after answering a question about basketball players raising basketball players.

Ball said his sons have an advantage over James’ children because Bron Bron and Co. have to live with the pressure to match their successful father’s legacy. Ball—Charles Barkley will eagerly point out to you—only averaged two points per game in his career, which in his mind makes him the ideal vessel for progeny proteges.

James didn’t much like his kids being brought up in this conversation.

“He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me,” James said to ESPN on Tuesday. “But keep my family out of this.”

Seems reasonable. But to Ball, a question’s a question.

