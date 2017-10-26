Getty Image

The Lakers improved to 2-2 on the season Wednesday night when they took down the Wizards in Los Angeles in a thrilling 102-99 overtime victory. For the young Lakers, it’s a big win and gives them some confidence having beaten one of the East’s best squad.

However, there was little attention paid to the overall matchup between the two teams and, instead, the focus was on the point guard matchup between John Wall and the rookie Lonzo Ball. This, of course, can be traced back to LaVar Ball, who told the Wizards they need to watch out because the Lakers aren’t going to lose two games in a row.

Wall initially avoided engaging in a back and forth, but after his teammate Marcin Gortat claimed the All-Star was going to “torture” the young Ball on the court, Wall did tell reporters he would show Lonzo “no mercy.” Wall finished the game with 19 points and nine assists, but struggled from the field, shooting 31 percent. Ball was even worse shooting, going 2-of-11 for six points, but he did tally 10 assists and eight rebounds.