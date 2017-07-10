Getty Image

After a tough start to his Lakers career in his first game in the Las Vegas Summer League, Lonzo Ball bounced back with an impressive triple-double in his second game. His 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists on Saturday night — in front of a sellout crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center, no less — was the first triple-double in Vegas Summer League history (at least dating to 2008 when full stats starting being kept).

Lonzo Ball's 11/11/11 is the first triple-double at the @NBASummerLeague in Vegas since 2008. *Consistent stats were not kept prior to 08 pic.twitter.com/DYojabzISt — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2017

Those that made their jokes after his terrible first game were quieted by his performance on Saturday as everyone was reminded how silly it is to make judgements off of one exhibition game — this is where I note that people shouldn’t go too far in the other direction based off of Saturday night.