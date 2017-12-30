Getty Image

LeBron James is clearly living his best life right now. The King’s been putting up insane numbers in his 15th season that still astound fans and critics alike.

After a rough start to the season, LeBron has the Cavaliers in third place in the Eastern Conference, with his good buddy Dwyane Wade picking up the slack for the second unit. They’re posting great numbers, the team is improving and LeBron has help on the way, so things couldn’t be better for The King.

According to LeBron, one of the many keys to his season is his newfound love of wine. He’s been delving into wine culture for the last two years and, as a result, it has refined his palate. LeBron also found some other health benefits to his game whilst popping a bottle of red or white wine.