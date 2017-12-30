LeBron Hints That Fine Wines Might Be The Key To His Superb Play This Season

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.30.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is clearly living his best life right now. The King’s been putting up insane numbers in his 15th season that still astound fans and critics alike.

After a rough start to the season, LeBron has the Cavaliers in third place in the Eastern Conference, with his good buddy Dwyane Wade picking up the slack for the second unit. They’re posting great numbers, the team is improving and LeBron has help on the way, so things couldn’t be better for The King.

According to LeBron, one of the many keys to his season is his newfound love of wine. He’s been delving into wine culture for the last two years and, as a result, it has refined his palate. LeBron also found some other health benefits to his game whilst popping a bottle of red or white wine.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 2 days ago 70 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP