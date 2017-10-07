If LeBron’s Latest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Inspired Video Is To Be Believed, He’s Not Going Anywhere

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Nothing LeBron James does online is an accident. It sounds a bit truther-y, but it’s almost certainly true. When James tweets or posts something on Instagram, there always seems to be another message attached to the social content.

Even his Instagram likes are something scrutinized by the media, but sometimes the message is less clear. That’s when context clues are necessary to get the fuller story. Like when James was posting workout videos with Kevin Love while former Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving was on First Take trying to explain why he didn’t want to play for the team anymore.

If you think these kind of things are intentional and you happen to be a Cavs fan, some very good news came out of LeBron’s Instagram story on Saturday. James posted a video of himself in a car on Saturday, singing along to a Bone Thugs-n-Harmony song.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSBONE THUGS-N-HARMONYCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP