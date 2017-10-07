Getty Image

Nothing LeBron James does online is an accident. It sounds a bit truther-y, but it’s almost certainly true. When James tweets or posts something on Instagram, there always seems to be another message attached to the social content.

Even his Instagram likes are something scrutinized by the media, but sometimes the message is less clear. That’s when context clues are necessary to get the fuller story. Like when James was posting workout videos with Kevin Love while former Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving was on First Take trying to explain why he didn’t want to play for the team anymore.

If you think these kind of things are intentional and you happen to be a Cavs fan, some very good news came out of LeBron’s Instagram story on Saturday. James posted a video of himself in a car on Saturday, singing along to a Bone Thugs-n-Harmony song.