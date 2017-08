YouTube

Carpool Karaoke is back in a big way, and LeBron James is involved. The trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series is up on YouTube ahead of its August 8 debut, and the Cleveland Cavaliers all-everything is a prominent part of the show’s arc.

While musicians like Alicia Keys and even Metallica get some run in the trailer, non-musicians like James are often the most interesting aspect of the series. And it looks like LeBron won’t disappoint here.