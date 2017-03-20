LeBron James' 5 Illest Moments On The Court

LeBron Said Resting Players ‘Sucks’ But There’s Nothing The NBA Can Do About It

#LeBron James
03.20.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the latest team to anger fans and television networks by resting their biggest stars during a nationally broadcast game. Cleveland sat LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on Saturday night on the first game of a back-to-back, meaning for the second Saturday night in a row, ABC’s primetime NBA broadcast was lacking the best players.

This made a number of fans upset and caused Jeff Van Gundy to launch into a rant about how it should be a “prosecutable offense” for teams to rest players when fans bought tickets to a game specifically to see those star players. The anger directed towards the Cavs (and the Spurs and Warriors a week prior) is understandable, but also fairly unavoidable without drastic changes to the NBA schedule.

Doc Rivers wants the league to not schedule nationally televised games on back-to-backs, which wouldn’t eliminate players resting in them completely but would cut down on it. There are others that have suggested eliminating back-to-backs altogether, with one of the solutions to doing that being to shorten the season. That idea works in theory, but no one can really believe the league or the players would be willing to possibly forfeit revenue to avoid rest.

LeBron James, one of the stars at the center of the most recent resting controversy, is one of those realists and told reporters on Sunday night that the NBA is just going to have to deal with it.

“I don’t think the NBA can do anything about it,” James said. “At the end of the day, it sucks at times where certain guys have to rest, but certain guys need rest. And it’s a long, strenuous season and the NBA does a great job of putting the schedule together as best as they can. You’re going to have back-to-backs. You’re going to have certain games where certain things fall on certain nights, but a coach’s job is to figure out a way for their team to compete for a championship, not compete for a game.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP