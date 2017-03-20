Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the latest team to anger fans and television networks by resting their biggest stars during a nationally broadcast game. Cleveland sat LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on Saturday night on the first game of a back-to-back, meaning for the second Saturday night in a row, ABC’s primetime NBA broadcast was lacking the best players.

This made a number of fans upset and caused Jeff Van Gundy to launch into a rant about how it should be a “prosecutable offense” for teams to rest players when fans bought tickets to a game specifically to see those star players. The anger directed towards the Cavs (and the Spurs and Warriors a week prior) is understandable, but also fairly unavoidable without drastic changes to the NBA schedule.

Doc Rivers wants the league to not schedule nationally televised games on back-to-backs, which wouldn’t eliminate players resting in them completely but would cut down on it. There are others that have suggested eliminating back-to-backs altogether, with one of the solutions to doing that being to shorten the season. That idea works in theory, but no one can really believe the league or the players would be willing to possibly forfeit revenue to avoid rest.

LeBron James, one of the stars at the center of the most recent resting controversy, is one of those realists and told reporters on Sunday night that the NBA is just going to have to deal with it.