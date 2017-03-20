The Cleveland Cavaliers were the latest team to anger fans and television networks by resting their biggest stars during a nationally broadcast game. Cleveland sat LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on Saturday night on the first game of a back-to-back, meaning for the second Saturday night in a row, ABC’s primetime NBA broadcast was lacking the best players.
This made a number of fans upset and caused Jeff Van Gundy to launch into a rant about how it should be a “prosecutable offense” for teams to rest players when fans bought tickets to a game specifically to see those star players. The anger directed towards the Cavs (and the Spurs and Warriors a week prior) is understandable, but also fairly unavoidable without drastic changes to the NBA schedule.
Doc Rivers wants the league to not schedule nationally televised games on back-to-backs, which wouldn’t eliminate players resting in them completely but would cut down on it. There are others that have suggested eliminating back-to-backs altogether, with one of the solutions to doing that being to shorten the season. That idea works in theory, but no one can really believe the league or the players would be willing to possibly forfeit revenue to avoid rest.
LeBron James, one of the stars at the center of the most recent resting controversy, is one of those realists and told reporters on Sunday night that the NBA is just going to have to deal with it.
“I don’t think the NBA can do anything about it,” James said. “At the end of the day, it sucks at times where certain guys have to rest, but certain guys need rest. And it’s a long, strenuous season and the NBA does a great job of putting the schedule together as best as they can. You’re going to have back-to-backs. You’re going to have certain games where certain things fall on certain nights, but a coach’s job is to figure out a way for their team to compete for a championship, not compete for a game.”
The NBA is currently working on the scheduling and attempting to eliminate most if not all back to back’s, so I doubt it’ll be a problem going forward, especially with all the public outcry from the media and fans.
So instead of going to an NBA game to watch two teams engage in a competitive game, people bitch because their favorite player needs to rest? I think if you are such a big fan of the guy you should realize that people can’t do something like this night in and night out for a whole season. Only in America could you get people this entitled. To think that you deserve to see the basketball player you want to see everytime. These are people out there playing this game, not machines and these “fans” have some shitty ass attitudes.
Are you serious? Of course you are entitled to seeing the team’s best players if you pay full price for the ticket. Would you pay full price for a movie only to see they have cut out the scenes with the best actor?
All teams should take the lea of the Suns owner a few years back who either issued some sort of discount or something else free when a visiting team rested all it’s stars. The NBA is a business, but it’s a bit cheeky to expect the average fan to fork out $100 or more for 48 minutes of entertainment that doesn’t involve the best product.