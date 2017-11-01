Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling in a big way right now and, aside from the hilarity that ensued at the team’s Halloween party, there isn’t much positivity to point to outside of a tremendous track record. With that as the backdrop, the team held an “air-it-out meeting” on Tuesday and Dave McMenamin of ESPN brought word of what transpired.

The report indicates that LeBron James was “vocal” in the meeting, though it is important to note that the same source indicated to ESPN that “most everyone spoke” in the chat that was deemed “very productive.” In some ways, it makes complete sense that the Cavs would be looking inward after a woeful, 3-4 start but, in the same breath, it does seem pretty early for this kind of gathering.

Kevin Love acknowledged the unusualness of doing this early in the year but downplayed any real heat behind it.