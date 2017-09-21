LeBron James Is Challenging Business Leaders To Create Global Change

09.20.17 1 hour ago

LeBron James is not only arguably the best athlete on the planet, he’s also a savvy businessman who’s leveraged his considerable clout to amass an enormous amount of political capital. Amidst all the cultural upheaval of the past few years, he’s been an active and outspoken proponent for social justice and equality.

He – along with Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade – made a powerful and impromptu call for peace at the ESPYs two summers ago in the wake of the police violence plaguing the black community, and James has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump’s policies.

Now, he’s using his platform to call on business leaders to combat various global issues like poverty, corruption, climate change, and more. Here’s the message he delivered via video at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum that took place in New York City on Wednesday.

