Getty Image

The talk of Twitter on Tuesday night was Eminem’s BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher where he spent four minutes going in on president Donald Trump. Eminem torched Trump for racist policies, supporting white supremacists, trying to distract the country from real issues with his spat with the NFL, and just generally being a poor leader.

The legendary Detroit rapper didn’t hold back on Trump and made sure to draw a line in the sand for any of his fans that support Trump to make a decision one way or the other, and if they couldn’t decide he’d make it for them by saying “f*ck you.” There weren’t any mixed messages from Eminem in his cypher and he received plenty of praise from the hip-hop community and beyond.

LeBron James, who is no stranger to going after Trump himself having called the president a “bum” on Twitter among other things, unsurprisingly was feeling Eminem’s verse. James posted to Twitter with his favorite line from the cypher, with plenty of fire emojis at the end.