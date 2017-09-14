Getty Image

LeBron James has had quite the summer, so far. Not only has he had to sit back and watch while his organization was forced to trade disgruntled superstar Kyrie Irving, he’s been subject to all sorts of questions about his own future with the franchise, not to mention the prospect of integrating a new teammate in Isaiah Thomas, who may miss a big chunk of the season with a troubled hip.

But it hasn’t all been bad. For instance, he showed the world that he’s still at the top of his game when joined Hoodie Melo and others in New York for a Black Ops pickup game that gave us some of the most exciting hoops highlights of the summer.

And as a native Ohioan and rabid Indians fan, his hometown team’s latest 21-game win streak – an American League record – has given him and others Clevelanders something to cheer about.