LeBron James is so fed up with Donald Trump he’s not even calling him by name. Opting to go with an around the horn topic format during the Cavs’ media day on Monday, James went topic by topic, from Kyrie Irving to Trump to Dwyane Wade, asking media members to exhaust themselves on questions before moving on.

It was a savvy move from LeBron, allowing him to collect his thoughts on each individual subject rather than ping-ponging back and forth. Of course Trump was going to come up after James called him a “bum” over the weekend following the president’s tweet at Steph Curry rescinding the two-time MVP’s invitation to the White House.

James opted to call Trump “that guy,” not even giving him the respect of his own namesake before launching into a powerful statement.