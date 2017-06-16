LeBron James Talked About Draymond Green And His Hairline On ‘Road Trippin’

#LeBron James
06.16.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is making the most of his offseason. He shaved his head, exchanged jokes with Draymond Green and talked about doing both on the first ‘Road Trippin’ podcast of the offseason. James joined Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on Friday to talk about the Warriors and joke about LeBron’s bald head.

James joins the podcast about midway through, and they almost immediately make a “that’s what she said” joke, a reference to LeBron’s response to Draymond Green’s championship parade shirt that had the internet buzzing on Thursday.

But when asked about venturing back online after the Finals, LeBron dismissed the impact the Internet can have on him.

