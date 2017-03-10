The Best Front Courts In NBA History

03.09.17 49 mins ago

LeBron James put together one of the more memorable moments of his NBA career in the Palace of Auburn Hills. On Thursday night, there was nothing James could do to upstage his legendary 2007 performance in his final regular season game at the venue, but that did not stop from trying to put on a show at the expense of the Detroit Pistons.

This time around, James took out his frustrations on Pistons forward Tobias Harris in the form of a ridiculous, one-handed dunk. With Cleveland holding a slim 75-71 lead in the third quarter, the best player in the NBA drove to his left with the aid of screen, saw the open road ahead of him and elected to directly challenge Harris with an athletic explosion.

