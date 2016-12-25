Curry Or LeBron - Who's Really The Best?

LeBron James Tried To Tear Down The Rim With This Monster Crunch-Time Jam

#LeBron James
12.25.16 1 day ago

The Cavs-Warriors Christmas Day showdown/Finals rematch has been absolutely spectacular, and it looks as if it will appropriately be decided in crunch time. If LeBron James has anything to say about it, the reigning champs will take home bragging rights, and this vicious two-handed jam to give the Cavs a late lead is a good place to start.

The King probably should’ve gotten a tech for hanging on the rim afterward, but that’s neither here nor there. The Warriors had a 14-point lead earlier in the fourth quarter, but Cleveland has staged an epic comeback.

