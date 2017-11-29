Getty Image

LeBron James navigated more than 1,000 NBA games before garnering his first career ejection but, on Tuesday night, it finally happened. Referee Kane Fitzgerald sent James to the showers in the second half of a win over the Miami Heat and, on cue, familiar foe Enes Kanter even trolled LeBron with comments on Twitter that only he could execute.

With that as the backdrop, James was predictably prompted about his history-making actions and he wasn’t necessarily thrilled.

“I got fouled and showed my frustration to the ref.”@KingJames addresses the media after his first career ejection. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/UcMTvcjcCR — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 29, 2017

“That particular play I got fouled all the way up the court,” James said. “From the time that I stripped him all the way till I got to the rim. That’s what it was about. I said what I had to say and I moved on, but he decided I should get two of ’em. So, it is what it is.”