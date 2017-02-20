TNT

LeBron James had himself quite the first half of basketball for the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. The Cavs superstar went off for 20 points on 15 shots in the opening two quarters of ball in New Orleans and had a few ridiculous dunks and even got a near half-court shot to drop.

James showed off his shooting range with a bomb from the logo at mid-court to prove that he has just as much range as anyone else on the floor. In the All-Star game, this is an acceptable shot, which is why the game is so fun.