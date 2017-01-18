LeBron Jr. got BUCKETS in Fort Wayne Indiana at the MLK Tournament! Follow @northcoastbluechips for more coverage of the whole team threw out the season #NCBC A video posted by D-Rich TV (@drichtv) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

LeBron James Jr. doesn’t turn 13 years old until October but he already looks to be a force on the basketball court. This is, of course, nothing new. The son of the best basketball player on the planet was casually draining halfcourt shots just a few months ago and, as a 10-year-old, James Jr. was putting on a show that included high-level crossovers and beautiful passes against players of the same age.

With that said, James Jr. has clearly grown in terms of basketball acumen over the past few years and, frankly, he is already displaying a skill set reminiscent of his father’s. It absolutely has to be said that there is no guarantee of the overall physical prowess presented by LeBron James, simply because only a few players in NBA history have been able to replicate his athleticism and skill set at 6’8 and more than 260 pounds. Still, James Jr. shows off a dazzling array of ball-handling and passing ability in this clip and he looks to be quite comfortable in the spotlight with the ball in his hands.