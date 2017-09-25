LeBron James Was Ready To Give Kyrie Irving ‘The Keys,’ But Has No Advice For Him Now

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
09.25.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

NBA TV

Cavaliers media day was very different than it has been over the past two years when the same core group of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and Tristan Thompson showing up to talk about the upcoming season. However, after a wild summer in which Irving requested a trade and was subsequently dealt to the Boston Celtics.

In return, the Cavs got Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Brooklyn’s 2018 first round pick, but with Thomas’ hip injury keeping him out for the start of the season and potentially well into the year, losing Irving throws a wrench into their plans at a fourth straight NBA Finals trip. Unsurprisingly, the dominant storylines at media day on Monday were the Thomas hip injury and the departure of Kyrie Irving.

LeBron held court with the media as he always does and was open when talking about every topic, including Irving’s departure. James

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP