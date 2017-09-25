NBA TV

Cavaliers media day was very different than it has been over the past two years when the same core group of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and Tristan Thompson showing up to talk about the upcoming season. However, after a wild summer in which Irving requested a trade and was subsequently dealt to the Boston Celtics.

In return, the Cavs got Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Brooklyn’s 2018 first round pick, but with Thomas’ hip injury keeping him out for the start of the season and potentially well into the year, losing Irving throws a wrench into their plans at a fourth straight NBA Finals trip. Unsurprisingly, the dominant storylines at media day on Monday were the Thomas hip injury and the departure of Kyrie Irving.

LeBron held court with the media as he always does and was open when talking about every topic, including Irving’s departure. James