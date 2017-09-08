LeBron James Took To Instagram To Give A First Look At The Upcoming LeBron 15s

#LeBron James
09.08.17 41 mins ago

Getty Image

While the rest of the sports world was watching the Patriots look old and busted, LeBron James slipped onto Instagram to debut his latest pair of kicks. James capped an interesting day for Cavs fans by posting about the LeBron 15s on his Instagram, introducing a new “ghost” colorway that features a bunch of tan/sand accents on the Nike shoe.

While the reaction to the shoe was mixed in the tough-to-please Instagram comment section, James was definitely excited about dropping a first look at the shoe online.

“O My Goodness,” James said on Instagram, with the hashtags #LeBron15 and #GhostColorway included in the post. “I’m overly excited about this moment right now in time! More to come soon.”

No official release date or specs about the shoe was released by Nike just yet, but it certainly is an interesting looking, albeit a bit underwhelming, colorway. One interesting note: There is no apparent Nike swoosh on these in the picture James shared on Thursday night.

The shoe is the last piece in a very active September day for the Cavaliers. They introduced their newest point guard, Isaiah Thomas, on Thursday, and though the former Celtic may not play for the Cavs for a while, Thomas says he’s excited to play with LeBron whenever he can get back on the court. Whether James will be sporting 15s or another new shoe at that point, however, is anyone’s guess.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron James

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 21 hours ago 5 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP